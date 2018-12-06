CHARLOTTE (WCNC) – Police say a 31-year-old man was dragged about 80 feet along the side of a vehicle after being robbed outside a University City restaurant.

One of the two suspects was a woman who pulled a gun on him. It happened around 7 p.m. on Monday in the parking lot of the Wendy’s near Highway 49 and Pavilion Boulevard.

Fortunately, the victim is OK but now, other shoppers are concerned.

“The immediate reaction would be to stay away from Wendy’s, but you can’t think like that. Because if you did that, every time a crime happened you’d be staying away from everything,” says Wendy’s customer James Putnam.

“That’s terrible. It’s not worth whatever momentary things they got, was definitely not worth doing that to someone,” said shopper Tasha Hicks.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s someone old or young, nobody is really safe,” Putnam said.

“Even more concerning when the criminals -- in this case, one of them was female -- that’s a little scary,” Hicks said.

According to a police report from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the suspects took a 10k ring from the victim.

“Just hope it doesn’t happen to you, or be proactive and get a concealed carry license,” Putnam said.

The victim was treated and released for bruises and scratches.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. CMPD said it’s an active and ongoing investigation.

