CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A person was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a pool near northeast Charlotte.

Medic responded to a call of a possible drowning at a neighborhood pool on April Liu Lane Saturday evening. According to Medic, one person was transported to CMC Main with minor injuries.

Officials have not released the person's identity.

