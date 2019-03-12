CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A search is underway to find a predator on the loose. According to a police report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a 21-year-old woman was kidnapped, raped, and robbed.

All of it happened at Arwen Vista Apartments on Mossburn Road on Sunday. Police said shortly after midnight Sunday, the 21-year-old was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and robbed of her cellphone by a man who is still on the run.

"It's just something, I guess you wouldn't expect," resident Daniel Kiesz said.

The victim said she was kept from contacting first responders, according to the police report. Her cell phone was stolen, and a gun was allegedly used at some point.

At this point, no one has been arrested, so residents are on high alert.

"We always try and be cautious," Kiesz said. "We try and make sure we're as safe as possible, as soon as we get in the cars we lock the cars, that reenforces us to do that."

Officers encourage people to practice increased awareness -- one suggestion is to be on the phone with someone so they know where you are.

A report from CMPD shows there have been 227 rapes reported this year as of September.

MORE NEWS ON WCNC: