University City Farmers Market draws shoppers on first weekend of the season

The market will open every Saturday starting in May through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of 5 p.m. Friday, North Carolina took one step closer to normalcy -- the part of the mask mandate requiring face coverings in certain outdoor situations has been lifted. It should be noted, face coverings are still recommended outdoors in crowded settings when social distancing is difficult. But for many, it's a sign of better things to come.

Some people were enjoying that newfound sense of normalcy Saturday as they shopped at the University City Farmers Market Saturday. This spring's market season is the first full market season the farmers market has had since they launched last fall.

At the market, customers were able to purchase fresh local produce, engage with food preparation programs, and enjoy vendors and live entertainment.

But while masks outdoors were no longer required, some said they felt more comfortable keeping the mask on.

"Unfortunately, I don't feel the cases have gone down enough for us to remove the mask mandate or the social distancing," Shanon Kindred said. "I have two children who have been attending remote school since last March and I just don't think, unfortunately, the numbers are quite there yet. I don't feel comfortable with us removing our masks, even outside."

