Vision Plan released for Charlotte's University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A vision plan entitled "Connecting: People. Places. Nature." was released Monday for Charlotte's University City in an effort to make the area a more urban and walkable community.

The plan has four focus areas: transit-oriented development, a greenbelt to support mobility and recreation, "building character and culture," and bringing mobility to meet today's needs.

It calls for the development of a town center around the JW Clay Blvd Station for the LYNX Blue Line. Additionally, the plan calls for smaller hubs around North Tryon Street so residents can easily walk to shops, restaurants and grocery stores.

Another key part of the plan is a greenbelt of parks including an expansion of the Reedy Creek Nature Preserve.

“We took great time and care to capture community interests and needs in developing the vision plan,” University City Partners executive director Darlene Heater said in a statement. “Through many meetings and thoughtful research, we have a plan that recognizes existing assets and calls us to leverage those strengths through targeted investments that will yield amazing results for this special part of Charlotte.”

