The long-awaited report still acknowledges that only the legislature can fully remove the names.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A special commission has recommended renaming 10 buildings or monuments on the University of South Carolina campus that honor Confederates, slaveholders, or people who advocated for segregation. However, it's unclear if these buildings will ever be renamed due to a state law that governs tributes and memorials across the state.

The University of South Carolina's Presidential Commission on University History's final report was released Friday after the group met and gave final approval after reviewing its findings. It's a 300-page document that was prepared after months of research by a 30 member group of scholars, university officials, and community leaders.

The recommendations will now be given to the university's board of trustees.

The commission's work began in October of 2019 after some called for buildings to be renamed following the death of George Floyd and the conversations it began about America's history on race. That included a group of prominent former USC athletes who called for the removal of the name of the late Strom Thurmond from the Wellness and Fitness Center. Thurmond was a former governor and served 48 years in the U.S. Senate from South Carolina but also advocated for segregation and ran for president in 1948 on a platform of racial separation. He died in 2003 after retiring from the Senate months earlier.

In a preliminary report, the commission came up with a list of 13 people who had buildings, rooms, or landscapes named after them but who also were identified as having problematic histories. That included some who advocated for institutional slavery and racial segregation. The commission did look at the positive contributions of each of the people as well, the university says.

In the end, the commission recommended changing 10 of the 13 names it examined. On that list are names that are adorned on some of the largest and most iconic buildings on campus, including the Longstreet Theater and the Thomas Cooper Library, in addition to the Thurmond Fitness Center.

Recommended for renaming at the Univ. of South Carolina:

Barnwell College

Blatt PE Center

Gressette Room in Harper College

Longstreet Theater

Preston Residential College

Robert E. Lee Tree

Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center

Thomas Cooper Library

Thornwell College

Wade Hampton College

The J. Marion Sims building was not in the report because it had already been recommended for renaming last year. Sims is considered to be a pioneer in gynecology but gained much of his knowledge by conducting experiments on slaves.

The commission recommended against renaming three buildings: Hollings Library, Lieber College, and Maxcy College.

Currently, however, the University cannot legally remove the names. In a letter to students in advance of the report's release, President Harris Pastides said the Heritage Act prohibits the renaming of buildings and removal of statues without the approval of two-thirds of the South Carolina General Assembly. The prospects of that happening are uncertain.

However, Pastides said the school has an "obligation to better educate the community on the university’s true history, including the significant contributions made by African Americans."

“Each of us will view the report through our own lived experience and will interpret the recommendations through that lens,” Pastides said. “The Commission has provided us with greater insight into our university’s complex history, including painful chapters that we cannot ignore. By learning our history, and grappling with its complexity, we can create a more inclusive, and better, future for all of us.”

To that end, the commission came up with a list of names of prominent South Carolina African-Americans which could be used for future naming opportunities:

Robert G. Anderson

Luther J. Battiste, III

James E. Clyburn

Matilda Evans

Ernest A. Finney, Jr.

Willie Lloyd Harriford Jr.

Henrie Monteith

Edna Smith Primus

Rollin sisters

Celia Dial Saxon

Robert Smalls

James L. Solomon, Jr.

T. McCants Stewart

Alonzo Townsend

Harry Walker

William James Whipper

The report also came up with educational initiatives to better tell the history of the university.

Adding an interactive map so that visitors can connect to different historical figures, subjects, and events by clicking on different buildings or sections of campus;

virtual tours;

a booklet issued during student orientation that provides a brief, inclusive, and illustrated history of the University of South Carolina;

academic courses on the history of the University and/or incorporate research on the history of the university;

incorporate/update study of the university’s history into University 101;

create an exhibit panel for each building providing the history of the building and a fuller biography of its namesake. This enables the university to provide educational and historical context on each building, regardless of renaming recommendations, while the Heritage Act is in place.

Pastides will now get an implementation group made up of administration, faculty, students, and alumni to provide advice and future recommendations with respect to research, education, communications, and other efforts related to the commission’s report.