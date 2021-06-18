'This isn't a goodbye letter' | Unknown Brewing announces plans to pare down operations

In an announcement posted on Instagram, the owner said toward the end of the summer, The Unknown Brewing Company will slowly transition to focus on ginger ale.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Unknown Brewing Company is planning to start paring down operations, eventually focusing on ginger ale, the owner announced via an Instagram post on Friday.

Owner Brad Shell said his mentality surrounding the business has shifted due to his family and the "the fight to survive Covid as a business." Shell said after 18 years working in the craft brewing industry, he realized his life was revolving around his business, leading him to lose "so much value and time with those I love because my brewery is everything to me."

He said the value he has placed on business has impacted his mental and physical health and led him to seek balance by paring down operations.

The Unknown Brewing Company is made up of five businesses: a brewery, a taproom, a distillery, a ginger ale company, and a food truck. Starting sometime toward the end of this summer, the company will work to pare down operations for the brewery, distillery and taproom.

The company is staying in Charlotte, though, and will continue producing its ginger ale on Mint Street.

"The Unknown Ginger Ale Company is our fastest growing company and now sells product from Maine to Miami," Shell said, in part, in the announcement. "We want to put all of our efforts into growing this single brand to be national business that our community can be proud of. Mentally, I am very excited to be able to focus on a singular business."

Shell wanted to make it clear that operations with the brewery and distillery are not done yet -- not even close.

"This isn't a goodbye letter by any means," Shell continues. "We ain't going out of business tomorrow. This is the announcement of a farewell tour."