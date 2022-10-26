Unknown chemical substance on school bus exposed to Lancaster County students

Everyone exposed to the substance is stable at this time as authorities work to determine what the substance is.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Students and staff were taken off of a bus in Lancaster County after authorities say they were exposed to an unknown chemical substance.

According to a release, first responders were called to Indian Land High School around 5:12 p.m. on Wednesday for students exposed to a chemical substance.

A 14-year-old female student lost consciousness at the scene while other students experienced symptoms of exposure. An EMS worker also experienced symptoms at the scene.

None of the students were transported by EMS for treatment. However, the bus driver was taken by a family member to a medical facility for evaluation.

Authorities say everyone who was exposed to the substance is in stable condition. Parents were asked to monitor their children and seek medical attention if any additional symptoms arise.

Investigators are inspecting the bus and articles on the bus to determine what the substance is. After the investigation is complete, the bus will be decontaminated.