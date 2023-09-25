3 people found unresponsive in Mecklenburg County holding cell

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the medical emergency.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three Mecklenburg County inmates were found unresponsive inside the holding cell area of the County Courthouse Monday afternoon, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

A release from the sheriff's office says deputies responded quickly to the medical emergency, notifying MEDIC, Charlotte Fire, and the detention center healthcare service provider. All three residents were treated on the scene before being transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

"MCSO staff is dedicated to consistent training, enabling them to respond effectively to any given situation," Sheriff Garry McFadden said in the release. "We will continue to remain committed to ensuring the safety and care of all residents within the Mecklenburg County Detention Center."

MCSO said it will not release the names of the inmates, due to safety, security, and medical privacy.

