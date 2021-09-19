Family trying to raise funds after father of two shot and killed by officer in incident police called 'tragedy'

Unseford Thurmond III was shot last weekend in an incident where police said he made suicidal threats then pointed a gun at officers.

SMYRNA, Ga. — A family is trying to raise funds on GoFundMe to pay for services after a father of two was shot and killed by a Smyrna officer last week in an incident the department called a "tragedy."

A GoFundMe started by the family of Unseford Thurmond III said "no one was prepared for his instant exit" last weekend in the shooting.

Smyrna Police said they responded to a man making suicidal threats and, during negotiations with him, fired on him after he allegedly pointed a gun toward them.

"In a nanosecond, he changed the dynamics of the situation where he then was pointing a firearm at us, putting our lives in danger. So we had no choice but to neutralize the situation," Lieutenant Louis Defense said last weekend.

Thurmond's brother, Montavious Williams, wrote in his GoFundMe post that he felt the father of two was "brutally murdered."

"My brother was a great father to his 2 beautiful daughters. I mean they were literally his world. He loved football and watching TV. Full of jokes and laughter," Williams wrote. "He was a great provider for his family. Hard working man I would say very dedicated to what ever job he was on."

So far, the GoFundMe has raised close to $1,800 of a $5,000 goal. In the post Williams said his brother did not have life insurance.