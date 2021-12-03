We are having PIE for National PI Day

The Carolina Pie Company has been around for over a decade now making grandmas style pies for Mooresville and the Lake Norman area. One that is worth tasting soon

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Pie Company in Mooresville is a fantastic place to enjoy National Pi Day…

The National Pi Day on March 14th is actually talking about mathematics (3.141592...) but lets celebrate the more literal and delicious PIE!

Steve Lindberg started Carolina Pies in 2010. He worked for corporate for years but got out and .continued the family linage. A few pictures hang on the wall near the entrance, including one of his fathers bakery in Massachusetts that opened in 1934.

It’s a local slice of grandmas famous pie

“So we make everything here, right here from scratch. We make all of the filling and all of the crusts,” confirms Lindberg.

Their slogan is they don’t make a 100 pies they make 1 pie 100 times. Its all about quality over quantity.

“People say why can’t you make more like at Thanksgiving. We have to shut down orders around Halloween because we can only make so many,” tells the owner Steve Lindberg.

So if you want to literally get a piece of the pie come the holidays, make sure you plan in advance!

And this local pie shop has featured in multiple articles and magazine, had their logo on a stock car and they even brought a cherry, apple and bumbleberry pie to White House last year upon invitation.

So what goes into making the perfect pie? Here are a couple tips Steve gave us without giving away any secrets.

PIE ADVICE:

-Lemon Juice: Steve adds lemon juice to all of his fruit pies because he says it brings out the fruit and "sparks" it up.

-Crust preparation: Steve says when you are making a crust make sure everything is cold, from the water to the butter. If it is too warm then you will be stuck with a gummy dough and that is the last thing you want!

STORE HOURS: Wednesday to Saturday from 11 AM until 6 PM.

But get their early. During my time there I saw some pies sell out quick and just minutes later someone came in asking for that same pie. Luckily if that flavor is out for the day, their are many more to choose from.