Alpacas yoga a short drive from Charlotte.

A great getaway from the city to try out alpaca yoga or just spend the day with these docile animals

1041 Brevard Place Rd, Iron Station, NC 28080

Bring your own mat and come on down to Good Karma Ranch where with the help of a friend you’ll find that inner Zen.

Alpaca and yoga.

“Its been a really big hit, classes sell out pretty quickly,” tells the co-owner Shelly Walsh from Good Karma Ranch.

From the seasoned yoga pros to those who don’t know what they are doing… this yoga class is truly magnificent.

30 alpacas are here on the ranch helping you to relax AND it is okay to get a little distracted.

They do encourage to have your phone and take an awesome picture in between your yoga poses.

But if you want maximum alpaca time... there is a secret.

“As long as they have their good special hay out around the mat, they seem very chill and happy to be around," tells Walsh.

Sadly though… public classes are booked for the rest of fall but will return this Spring! But you can still book private classes!

“Otherwise get out here and reserve your spot next spring because they fill up very quickly. They sell out fast,” tells yoga instructor Kelly Carver with Kelly Carver Studios.

But the ranch is more than just a unique yoga studio

“So, the main part of our business is breeding alpacas. But the fun side, the agritourism side we do farm tour 6 days a week."

This is an awesome opportunity to learn more about alpacas and spend the day with them.

And if you would like to visit you do need pre-register online at GoodKarmaRanch.com

“Being at Shelly’s farm is one of my happy places,” says Carver.

And it can be one of yours as well.

Namaste