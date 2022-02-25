Another kid friendly festival makes a comeback after the pandemic

The Fairy House Festival is a popular one for kids of all ages at the Latta Nature Preserve returns the last Saturday of February and sold out early

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Who doesn't like a good comeback story?

Slowly but surely, all of the beloved events and festivals across the Charlotte area are making a return. This now includes the popular Fairy House Festival, which is back and thriving in 2022.

The Fairy House Festival:

For over 10 years now, the Fairy House Festival has been creating smiles for boys, girls and fairy enthusiasts.

“The whole idea behind the festival is we want people to come out and explore the Nature Preserve and just have fun getting to interact with the magic of nature,” Christine Lawson A.K.A. Wander the Fairy, who is an Environment Educator for Quest at Latta Nature Preserve, told WCNC.

The festival takes place at the Latta Nature Preserve where kids of all ages can enjoy magical crafts, obstacle courses, geocaching, storytelling face, painting, an 'Elfie Selfie' station and of course building these cute fairy houses for our local fairies to live in. An important chance to ditch the technology for the day.

“And this is just an opportunity for them to put all of that down," Lawson said.

"We’re going to go outside, we’re going to get dirty and no one is going to get angry at you for it."

This is the first time the festival has been in person since Feb. 2020. Last year was it was done virtually and this year is at limited capacity and it is already sold out.

Wander the Fairy is estimating around 800 people will be flaunting their wings from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the event on Feb. 26. That is about 75% of the usual capacity.

But you don’t have to be a fairy to enjoy nature this weekend. The preserve and the Carolina Raptor Center are still open for all their usual fun activities. The Nature Preserve is open every day from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Planning for Next Year:

Next year (2023) they are hoping to be at full capacity. If you are sad about missing out, mark your calendars for Jan. 1, when tickets go on sale in 2023. Tickets every year are usually only $5 and kids 0-4 get in for free.

