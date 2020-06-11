Charlotte Murals: A self driven art tour in the Queen City

There are dozens of murals in the Charlotte area that are hidden around so many corners and alley ways.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been to Uptown or NoDa you can't miss the array of murals that are scattered across the Queen City.

Charlotte is better known for its skyline. But take a closer look. Pieces of art like this are hidden across the city. From Noda to Uptown, murals are around Charlotte. May it be entire walls to the little accents that pop with color and creativity.

"I can speak from the mother of a teenage girl who wants to come up to Charlotte to explore and find the best mural to take a photo in front of," tells Jessica Walsh from Waxhaw.

These murals will catch you eye and turn a common alley into a work of wonder.

Charlotte glistens on its own but the art makes it shine that special something.

And some paint a positive picture like this one. Equity here in Charlotte

This is something fun, free and timeless to do right now. It's an adventure to see what art could be around every corner."

Location: 407 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC 28202 (Preferred Parking)

"This is definitely something you can't miss if you are in Charlotte. You have to come here in Noda," says Kirk Parks who was visiting from out of town.

Location: 100 E. 11th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202



There are nearly one hundred murals across the Charlotte area and that number could be higher. When walking around, murals will sneak up on you where you may not expect them to.

Location: 1721 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28206

So enjoy every moment as you are walking around to see the surprises and beauty that are painted on the walls here in Charlotte.