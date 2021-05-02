Sledding at Beech Mountain is fun, safe and free!

Want to get away with the kids and enjoy some winter fun? Head to Beech Mountain for some free sledding.

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Beech Mountain, N.C. -

Are you ready to get your sledding on! Welcome to Beech Mountain where they now have not just one but 2 sledding hills for you to enjoy!

Now this is how a kid wants to spend a winter’s day. Isabela Martin-Gano was having a blast. A little nervous at first but,

“Then I went down and had a lot of fun, so I kept doing it. Now I am going to try the biggest one!” says Isabela.

People come from all around.

“Yeah every year we come here from Florida to chase down snow,” tells Isabela's mom.

The best part about the Beech Mountain Sled hills are that they are FREE and KID approved.

“I definitely recommend it because it is really fun and it is a free sledding hill!” says Emmy Thacker, who says she visits the hill at least once a week.

Open 7 days a week 9-5 PM but there is a little wiggle room on the times.

Beech Mountain is trying to keep you safe so along with their mask mandate, there is a limit of 50 people allowed on the hill at one time. So adding a second hill helped expand the safe fun

Here are some outtakes from Chris Mulcahy's sledding attempts.

Had a blast up at the @BeechMountainNC sledding hills with @MikeWCNC. Here are the sledding outtakes that Mike shot. Story airs on #wakeupclt at 6:45 AM @wcnc pic.twitter.com/GYniHYY4NY — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) February 5, 2021

They make new snow when mother Nature isn’t helping out. Have fun and sled safe!