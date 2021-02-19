Sock Skating! Something unique for the kids to do.

The Schiele Museum is offering a warm winter wonderland for the kids to go sock skating until March 31st.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Schiele Museum of Natural History in Gastonia is hosting a new winter wonderland featuring sock skating. 🧦⛸️

“Well I was skating on the ice and then I leaped," one young princess told WCNC Charlotte's Chris Mulcahy.

Kids take to the ice to show off their grace!

“It brings the joy you get from ice skating outside on a frozen lake indoors, in a safe, social distant warmer environment," says MC Douglas, an Outreach Specialist with the museum.

Sock Skating is available at the Schiele Museum until March 31st. Costing only $3 for kids 12 and under -- it is free for members.

“It’s my birthday so mommy wanted me to wear my snow dress...I'm going to do a twirl,” tells one birthday girl who was celebrating her special day by majestically sock skating.

Sock skating can be fun for any occasion - and kids can show off their best moves.

The rink is a special wave that stays polished making it extra slick for maximum sock skating.

For safety, the museum asks you to keep socks and masks on at all times.

“We’re limiting the amount of people that can be out there and everyone is on a time restriction," Douglas explained.

Organizers suggest you book your tickets and times in advance to maximize your family.

During your visit, you can explore the museum's other offerings, including its planetarium, dinosaur exhibit, and more.

Museum and Sock Skating Hours:

Monday-Friday 10AM – 4PM

Saturday 10AM – 5PM

Sundays 1PM – 5PM