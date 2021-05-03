Up in 60 | Things to do in Monroe, North Carolina

Here are four places to go and visit when you are in Monroe, North Carolina.

MONROE, N.C. — We have so many great cities and towns surrounding Charlotte that are all worth exploring.

Here are some great things to do when you visit Monroe, North Carolina, which is about 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.

Treehouse Vineyards

301 Bay St, Monroe, NC 28112

Treehouse Vineyards has been a Monroe staple for over a decade and offers a unique escape. It is named Treehouse Vineyards for a reason. You can rent one of three treehouses overlooking the rolling hills and vineyard.

By the end of spring, they will be opening their hourly wine tastings back up, and later in March, you will be able to enjoy their Live in the Vines music series.

The Farmers Market

805 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC 28110

This farmers market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Their local farmers and artisans have been serving Union County for over 30 years.

Come grab some fresh local broccoli, specialty jams, eggs and more.

Aw Shucks Farm

3718 Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC 28112

Aw Shucks is known for its fall attractions such as corn maze and pumpkins, but every March, the farm opens its gates for visitors to enjoy the spring baby animals, planting lessons, an annual egg hunt and gem mining. Educational field trips are also available Thursdays and Fridays.

Belk-Tonawanda Park

217 I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC 28110

This park is in the middle of Historic Downtown Monroe, featuring an amphitheater, picnic tables and picnic shelter, a playground and acres of open space. It is also connected to the greenway system.