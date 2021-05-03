Up in 60 | Things to do in Monroe, North Carolina

MONROE, N.C. — We have so many great cities and towns surrounding Charlotte that are all worth exploring.
Here are some great things to do when you visit Monroe, North Carolina, which is about 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.
Treehouse Vineyards
301 Bay St, Monroe, NC 28112
Treehouse Vineyards has been a Monroe staple for over a decade and offers a unique escape. It is named Treehouse Vineyards for a reason. You can rent one of three treehouses overlooking the rolling hills and vineyard.
By the end of spring, they will be opening their hourly wine tastings back up, and later in March, you will be able to enjoy their Live in the Vines music series.
The Farmers Market
805 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC 28110
This farmers market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Their local farmers and artisans have been serving Union County for over 30 years.
Come grab some fresh local broccoli, specialty jams, eggs and more.
Aw Shucks Farm
3718 Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC 28112
Aw Shucks is known for its fall attractions such as corn maze and pumpkins, but every March, the farm opens its gates for visitors to enjoy the spring baby animals, planting lessons, an annual egg hunt and gem mining. Educational field trips are also available Thursdays and Fridays.
Belk-Tonawanda Park
217 I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC 28110
This park is in the middle of Historic Downtown Monroe, featuring an amphitheater, picnic tables and picnic shelter, a playground and acres of open space. It is also connected to the greenway system.
More work will be done on the park later this spring including a new splash pad.