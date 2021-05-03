Things to do in Monroe, North Carolina

Here are 4 places to go and visit when you are in Monroe, North Carolina.

MONROE, N.C. — We have so many great cities and towns surrounding Charlotte that are all worth exploring. So let’s do that!

Here are some great things to do when you visit Monroe, North Carolina.

Treehouse Vineyards: 301 Bay St, Monroe, NC 28112

This has been a Monroe staple for over a decade and offers a unique escape. It is named Treehouse Vineyards for a reason. You can rent one of these three tree houses overlooking the rolling hills and vineyard. By the end of Spring, they will be opening their hourly wine tastings back up. And later in March, come enjoy their “Live in the Vines” music series.

The Farmers Market: 805 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC 28110

Located at 805 Skyway Drive in Monroe. This farmers market is open every Saturday 10 AM until 1PM. Their local farmers and artisans have been serving Union County for over 30 years. Come grab some fresh local broccoli, specialty jams, eggs and so much more.

Aw Shucks Farm: 3718 Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC 28112

Aw Shucks is known for its fall attractions such as corn maze and pumpkins but each March the farm opens its gates for visitors to enjoy the spring baby animals, planting lessons, an annual Egg hunt, and gem mining! Educational field trips are also available Thursdays and Fridays.

Belk-Tonawanda Park: 217 I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC 28110