Things to do and a hidden gem in Concord, North Carolina

Here are a few things to do if you are ever in Concord, North Carolina including one local gem that is a favorite spot to take photos.

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord is the biggest city outside of Charlotte so of course there is a lot to do. Here are some of the best things to do if you are visiting Concord, North Carolina.

iFLY

7840 Lyles Ln NW, Concord, NC 28027

IFLY indoor skydiving is for ages 3 to 103! First-time and experienced flyers get to enjoy wind speeds up to 140 mph that gives you that free-falling feeling as you literally float on air.

Frank Liske Park

4001 Stough Rd, Concord, NC 28027

This is one of the best parks in the area with something for everyone.

At Frank Liske Park, there is a lake with fishing and paddleboats. Miniature Golf and Disc Golf. The paddleboats and mini golf are open from April until October

There are multiple fields and spots for a number of activities:

Softball

Soccer

Horseshoes

Volleyball

Tennis

There are also playgrounds and walking trails for you to enjoy. The park is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m..

Charlotte Motor Speedway

5555 Concord Pkwy S, Concord, NC 28027

This is the biggest attraction in Concord that has something going on every month for the rest of the year. From Nascar races, concerts, such as ZZ Top coming in July, monster trucks and drag racing at ZMAX across the street.

Hidden Gem: The Memorial Gardens

36 Spring St SW, Concord, NC 28025

Early in the spring this is a local secret spot for photo ops because of the gorgeous flowers. It is a beautiful place to enjoy all year round within the city.

The garden is a full 3 acres with paths, peaceful waterfalls and fantastic landscaping. This used to be the graveyard of the First Presbyterian Church of Concord.

Admission is free.

Open Tuesday - Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and they are closed on Mondays.

Sea Life - Charlotte-Concord Aquarium

8111 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord, NC 28027

This is our local aquarium that is always worth a visit at Concord Mills Mall. They are always adding new exhibits just like the new “Turtle Rescuer” event where you can learn how to save a sea turtle. This new event goes through June 20. They also have a "PJ Masks" event coming later this summer. A great one for the kids to look forward to.