Learning to blow glass could be a fun date night

Watching someone blow glass is a fascinating spectacle but now you can learn to do it first hand. We take you behind the scenes at Hot Glass Alley in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The world of glass blowing has become more popular since the Netflix show "Blown Away" premiered, and enthusiasts may be inclined to try out the art form on their own. Well in Charlotte, there is a place for that.

Hot Glass Alley is the only hot shop in the area that allows you to try your hand at blowing glass. The first rule when in the hot shop, is to treat everything and anything like it is potentially hot.

From start to finish, Jake Pfeifer will walk you through the process. He will start with molten glass and from there, you begin your glass blowing journey.

NOTE: It may sound obvious, but it does get very hot in the hot shop and while you are blowing glass. They will have water for you but it is a good idea to bring your own and anything you may need to stay cool. You are next to ovens that get up to 2200 degrees.

It is a fantastic experience as you help the glass transform. The key is to keep turning the rod that the glass is attached to, or else it will fall. You will be physically turning the rod and even blowing glass (through a tube attached with your own mouthpiece).

Once your project is done, it goes in the annealing oven to gradually cool it off properly. Then you come to pick it up later once it is done.

How to Participate: