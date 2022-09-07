UPS looks to hire over 1,240 seasonal employees in the Charlotte area

The company is using a digital-first hiring process that takes as little as 25 minutes for a job offer and around 80% of positions will not require interviews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a press release on Wednesday, UPS announced that it anticipates hiring over 1,240 Charlotte-area employees ahead of the holiday season.

Using a streamlined digital-first process, the application process - from applying online to a job offer - should generally only take about 25 minutes. Furthermore, approximately 80% of open positions do not require a job interview.

"We have made our hiring process as easy as possible...UPS's strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season," said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President of U.S. Operations.

The positions that UPS is seeking to fill include full- and part-time seasonal package handlers and delivery drivers. The company hopes to fill these positions by offering competitive wages in locations all around the country. Hourly wages for seasonal package drivers will begin at $21 per hour.

Interested applicants can apply at upsjobs.com. Additionally, current UPS employees can refer family and friends for jobs at UPS by going to ups.loop.jobs.

