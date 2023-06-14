A first look at the new Uptown Amélie's

Coming back to Uptown, Amélie's French Bakery and Café invites the community to celebrate their grand re-opening.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amélie's French Bakery and Café is hosting an opportunity for customers to come and get a first look at their newly renovated space. The event will have food and drinks available on June 14 from 3-7 p.m. to those who come.

The first look is happening just one day before the grand re-opening on June 15. Both will be taking place at their location in Uptown Charlotte at 380 S. College St.

The renovations to this location involved a full interior makeover of the 14,000 square foot space including new flooring, an updated dining room, and more. There is also a large catering/event space that is available for reservation.

The Uptown Amélie's originally closed in 2020 due to impacts on its business from the COVID-19 pandemic. All employees were offered jobs at other Amélie's locations in the area since those remained open.

Amélie's Uptown will be open for limited hours as they start the transition into their new space.

