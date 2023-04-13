Uptown Farmers Market returns this weekend

Every Saturday starting this weekend through Dec. 9, the market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Uptown Farmers Market is returning to Charlotte this Saturday, April 15.

It's the fourth spring season for the market.

Every Saturday starting this weekend through Dec. 9, the market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 300 S. Davidson Street with a variety of vendors each week.

To celebrate opening day, the market will be auctioning an original work by artist Curtis King, who is responsible for the Uptown Farmers Market mural on site. Proceeds from this sale will go to the Market’s Community Table Fund.

The market says it is dedicated to addressing food insecurity in the community. Every third Saturday of the month, the market will have a "Triple on the Third" program to provide SNAP patrons with what the market is calling "Triple Bucks."

The initiative, which begins April 15 as well, comes in response to the end of the pandemic-era SNAP emergency allotments.

The farmers market typically participates in a Double Bucks program through the county, matching up to $50 per week for SNAP users. The Triple Bucks initiative provides up to $50 in addition to that match on the Triple on the Third days.

