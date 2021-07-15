Construction worker rescued from high-rise in Uptown

Charlotte fire officials said the worker had to be removed from the tower with a crane. His injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A worker was rescued from a high-rise tower in Uptown after being injured, firefighters said.

Charlotte Fire Department was called to a report of an injury in the 500 block of South Tryon Street, directly behind the Harvey B. Gantt Center, around 7:15 a.m. Officials said the worker was injured between the 35th and 38th floors, 500 feet off the ground.

Due to the nature of the worker's injury, Charlotte fire crews had to use a crane to bring him to the ground. Officials said the worker's injuries aren't considered life-threatening at this time. A section of South Tryon Street was blocked near Stonewall Street while the worker was lowered to the ground.

Update: High Angle Rescue; 500 Block of South Tryon St; medical emergency occurred approximately on the 38th floor at construction site; it took FF’s 30 minutes to safely bring patient to the ground; non life threatening injury pic.twitter.com/Du3INqN4Bw — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 15, 2021