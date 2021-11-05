Uptown Charlotte library says goodbye

Visitors were allowed to spend one last day at Charlotte's main library in Uptown before it's demolished and a new one is built in its place.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library Foundation is commemorating a major turning point in Uptown history by allowing guests to enjoy the main library before it's torn down and rebuilt.

It's part of their series of events called "A November to Remember." On Friday, visitors stopped by the main library in Uptown to capture videos and photos before the building came down to make way for the new main library.

Construction will soon start on the new building. Two interim Uptown locations will be available for library members. One will be located at Founders Hall and the other will be in the fellowship hall at First United Presbyterian Church.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts