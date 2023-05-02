Fire rips through top of apartment building in Uptown Charlotte

The fire on the top level of an apartment building on West 4th Street was captured on video by firefighters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crews with the Charlotte Fire Department are working to douse the flames on the top level of an apartment block Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the units along West 4th Street near South Graham Street around 1:36 p.m. Crews shared a video to Twitter, showing flames and smoke rising from the top of a three-story building. A WCNC Charlotte viewer shared two photos showing the earlier stages of the fire.

Medic told WCNC Charlotte no patients were being treated as of publication. Crews have yet to determine a cause for the fire.

WCNC Charlotte will update this article once new details are made available. Stay tuned for new information as we get it.