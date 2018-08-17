CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Football is back and the Carolina Panthers will play their first preseason home game of 2018 at the Bank of America Stadium Friday night.

If you're going to game, here are three big changes to watch out for this season:

You can order food from your seats

Using the Carolina Panthers app, fans can order food and drink from the comfort of their seats this season. Once you place an order, you'll later get a notification when it's ready. You can go to one of the several pickup locations, skip the line and get your food from a sealed locker.

Paperless tickets

There's also a new digital ticket initiative across the NFL. Now, instead of printing out your tickets at home, you will just show your tickets right on the Panthers app.

You can no longer get into the stadium with a printed-out ticket unless you're a PSL holder.

New look at midfield?

For years, the Panthers were one of the only teams to feature the NFL shield on the 50-yard line instead of the team logo. That was Jerry Richardson's way of thanking the NFL for bringing a football team to the Carolinas.

Now under a new ownership, David Tepper and the Panthers have teased everyone on social media that the logo could be at midfield.

However, as of Friday night, neither the NFL shield nor the team logo were painted over midfield.

Panthers field painted for game day without anything at midfield...



