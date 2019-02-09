CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Interstate-277 shut down to make room for thousands of runners on Sunday morning.

The inner loop of I-277, just outside of uptown Charlotte, was closed for hours Sunday morning for the inaugural Around the Crown 10K.

The 10K gave participants a unique perspective -- the ability to see the uptown area on foot instead of being behind the wheel.

The event got its start after organizers found themselves thinking they could run faster than traffic moved on the highway, according to the Around the Crown website. This was the first year of the event, but participants said they enjoyed it.

"When we actually got on 277 was so exciting," one woman told NBC Charlotte. "What a great experience to run actually on 277, that was awesome."

The racecourse included 5K on I-277 and 5K through uptown Charlotte, starting and finishing in Romare Bearden Park.

Some of NBC Charlotte's own participated in the event, including Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.

