'Deeply disappointed' | Charlotte clergy send message to city leaders after CMPD clash with protesters in uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A large group of Charlotte clergy members wrote a letter condemning the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, as the department comes under fire for actions taken at a protest on Tuesday.

"Our faith, our love for the city and our desire for accountable partnership compels us to write this letter," the letter reads.

Last Saturday, a group of Charlotte clergy met with Mayor Vi Lyles and the city manager to share concerns about protests in Charlotte, and how to keep them safe for all involved. According to the letter, Mayor Lyles asked clergy to be visible at protests in clerical attire.

The letter continues to say that everyone at the meeting agreed to work for "peace and restraint," and called for a deeper conversation about police tactics in the coming days.

"Clergy, in fact, held up their end of the agreement and were present in protests throughout the weekend," the letter reads. "Over the course of these protests, we have been surprised to see the stark contrast between police presence and tactics during the day and those used at night. On the evening of June 2, around 9:15 p.m., a clergy member was corralled with a group marching peacefully and sprayed with an irritant that left him coughing, choked and with sunburned-like places on the little bit of skin that was exposed."

Clergy members say in the letter that many felt betrayed by this, saying they "are deeply disappointed over what we view to be highly-militarized and unnecessary uses of force in light of our conversations with the Mayor and City Manager."

Clergy members say they wrote the letter to hold city leaders accountable to the discussion from over the weekend.

They "acknowledge and endorse" the State Bureau of Investigation's examination of the June 2 events, but clergy now call for specific responses from CMPD and city leaders going forward:

1. Denounce CMPD’s behavior on Tuesday night, June 2.

2. Denounce the use of tear gas on the streets of Charlotte

3. Denounce the use of kettling as a tactic against peaceful protesters

4. Immediately de-escalate use of force by the police against protesters, period.

"We fear that the protests may become more unpredictable without a clear acknowledgment of the errors made on June 2 and a pledge that escalation tactics like those will no longer be used or condoned," clergy members said in the letter.

A large group of Charlotte clergy signed the letter. Here's the list in full: