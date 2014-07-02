Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns Saturday

The events are being held on the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a three-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charlotte St. Patrick's Day parade and festival returns to Uptown Charlotte.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the festivities begin on Tryon Street. A parade begins at 11 a.m. The events are being held on the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day.

Citing the size of the crowds for the St. Patrick's Day events and a Charlotte FC soccer game, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) said they will reduce service on the CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar Saturday. Instead of street cars arriving at stations every twenty minutes, CATS said street cars will arrive at an interval every thirty minutes. The normal schedule is expected to resume at 1 p.m. following the conclusion of the parade.

Additionally, the LYNX Blue Line light rail will operate with a 15-minute interval between trains from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. That's 5-minutes more frequently than the usual 20-minute interval on the weekend.

For more information about CATS schedules, riders can visit RideTransit.org. For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433 (RIDE).

