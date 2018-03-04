CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's official. Charlotte has submitted a bid for the 2020 Republican National Convention.

"We’re incredibly grateful for the support and assistance of our many City of Charlotte partners, hotels, venues and others who helped to craft this thorough response on behalf of our region," said Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority CEO Tom Murray in a statement.

Back in February, the City of Charlotte made an announcement that it was evaluating options to host the 2020 RNC.

Murray said in a statement that hosting the RNC will not only generate "substantial economic impact" but also place the Queen City on a national stage.

The previous RNC was held in 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio, where then-nominees Donald Trump and Mike Pence made their appearances.

