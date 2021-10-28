Charlotte's Main Library closes to public Friday

The Main Library has stood in its current place for 118 years, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Main Library in Uptown Charlotte will close to the public Friday at 5 p.m. Construction will begin on a new library soon after.

The new Main Library will be designed with community interests and input in mind, and funding will be both public and private with help from donors.

While Mian Library is closed, there will be two interim Uptown locations:

A hub at Founders Hall (100 North Tryon Street in suite 290) to retrieve materials on hold, browse materials from a select collection, return materials and get library cards.

A hub in the Fellowship Hall at First United Presbyterian Church (406 N College Street) will be equipped with public Wi-Fi and computers as well as programs, resources and services such as printing, copying and faxing.

