CMPD: Arrests made connected to dangerous bicycle group

Officers say one of the suspects on the bikes assaulted a man. All were charged with reckless driving.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An ongoing problem of dangerous bicycle groups riding in and around Uptown is seeing some solutions with the help of recent arrests made by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Last Thursday, CMPD officers responded to an assault in Uptown where a man said he was punched by a stranger. Investigators said that suspect was associated with a group of bicyclists known for riding dangerously in Uptown and disrupting traffic.

Five arrests followed with suspects ranging in age from 15 years old to 39 years old. All were charged with reckless driving. Five bicycles were also seized as part of the investigation.

WCNC Charlotte has previously reported on the efforts of CMPD to crack down on reckless bikers.

In an online statement CMPD says:

"The CMPD is aware of the ongoing issue with bicycle groups riding recklessly in Uptown and other parts of Charlotte. Our officers will continue proactive patrols to help hold these individuals responsible for their actions."

Great collaborative work to highlight by our Central Division officers, Dual Sport officers, Crime Reduction Unit,... Posted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

