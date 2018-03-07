NBC Charlotte is following several developments impacting your safety this Fourth of July.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they’re adding extra officers to deal with traffic and crowds at Romare Bearden Park during the fireworks show Wednesday night.

City officials say they’re expecting about 15,000 people to attend the fireworks show.

When your eyes are watching fireworks explode in the sky, police say don’t forget to also pay attention to what’s happening on the ground. CMPD is warning people to be mindful of property crimes this Fourth of July.

“If you have a blanket and you’re sitting watching fireworks, make sure you can see everything around you,” Officer Jonathan Frisk of CMPD told NBC Charlotte. “Don’t leave any valuables in your car, make sure you lock your doors.”

Officer Frisk says intense heat and heavy traffic can sometimes be a combination for bad behavior.

“People get a little bit agitated with things like that, so it could potentially escalate a little bit more,” Officer Frisk said. “We’re going to have a lot more staffing out there, patrolling the area, just for vigilance.”

Officer Frisk also urges people to know fireworks laws ahead of time. He says to be careful if you’re buying fireworks in South Carolina and coming back to North Carolina.

“Typically, a lot of people go across the line to Carowinds Boulevard, the majority of those things are illegal. Anything like a roman candle anything that shoots up in the air and bottle rockets. Those are all illegal,” Officer Frisk said.

The possible punishment for illegally possessing fireworks is up to six months in jail.

CMPD said if you plan to attend the fireworks show at Romare Bearden Park, you should get there early because you can expect heavy traffic.

