With crime rising in Uptown, CMPD is seeking solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's been an increase in violent crime across the Queen City, including in Uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department acknowledged the increase to WCNC Charlotte, adding the department is looking at ways of curbing the violence.

The opening and closing of businesses in Uptown coupled with the rise in the homeless population are speaking volumes through CMPD data. CMPD told WCNC Charlotte that over the last five years, there has been a rise in violent crime.

Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt pointed to the revitalization of Uptown.

“I know we have issues with crime Uptown and we have to get those addressed," Eiselt said. "When there are more people Uptown enjoying Uptown we are safest, honestly.”

She said once things like the Epicentre are full again, we could see a shift, adding she feels safest when people are out and about. Until then, CMPD is seeking solutions.

CMPD is employing the Entertainment District Unit Initiative. It will allocate resources to crime surrounding bars and restaurants. CMPD is also combining efforts with community policing officers for those experiencing mental health crises.

