CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting in uptown Charlotte.

CMPD responded to a call in the 800 block of North Tryon Street. Upon arrival, a man told officers he walking with a friend when shots were fired and the bullet hit him in the arm and entered his torso.

The man also told officers he does not know who shot him or why the suspect opened fire.

The suspect vehicle was described as light colored with three total occupants, CMPD said.

The man suffered minor injuries from the shooting.

© 2018 WCNC