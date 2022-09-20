CMPD investigating in Uptown Charlotte, saying there is 'no bomb threat'

CMPD said a contract security K9 dog alerted to a trash can during a routine check of the facility. No further information has been released.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An active investigation is underway in Uptown Charlotte in the area of College, Brevard and Caldwell streets.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has confirmed there is "no bomb threat to the Spectrum facility or to the concert" but further information is limited.

CMPD said a contract security K9 dog alerted to a trash can during a routine check of the facility, and that more information will be made public as it becomes available.

No facilities were evacuated, according to CMPD.

People are urged to avoid the area during the investigation.

