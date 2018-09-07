CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Queen City is just days away from finding out if the city will host the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The Republican National Committee is expected to make its decision next week at its summer meeting in Austin, Texas.

Members of the Charlotte City Council have been outspoken in their support at opposition to hosting the event.

Charlotte City Councilman Justin Harlow tweeted in part on Friday, "I will not support the bid for the #RNC2020 in CLT.”

Councilman Tariq Bokhari countered on Saturday by writing on Facebook in part, “I believe CLT hosting the RNC in 2020 is just what the doctor ordered.”

Cleveland last hosted the Republican National Convention in 2016.

A Cleveland State University study estimates a financial impact of $142 million, about 30 percent less than the host committee’s pre-convention target.

However, a Tourism Economics report projected an impact of $188 million.

Both reports concluded it was a wise decision for Cleveland to invest millions of tax dollars to host the convention.

“Generally speaking, these are good economic boosters,” said Erik Spanberg, senior staff writer for Charlotte Business Journal. “I think it would give a boost to the hotels, the restaurants, and then of course, there is the biggest factor which is that media attention that every city wants.”

Charlotte hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2012.

A Tourism Economics study finds it generated an economic impact of $163.6 million with 35,000 people attending and 61,246 hotel room nights booked in the Charlotte region.

“I’ve heard business people around town say that hotels, conventions, things like that have seen some uptick,” Spanberg said. “It’s hard to tell, but I think it was largely a positive experience for the city.”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles set aside her political affiliation to help improve the Queen City’s chances of hosting the event, reaching across party lines for a possible economic boost.

“They always like to say it’s not red or blue, it’s green,” Spanberg said. “Meaning the money that comes to town.”

