Halloween activities planned for Charlotte Center City Partners

Specific blocks of Tryon Street will be closed to expand some of the events and open up street dining.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween during a pandemic is sure to look different than normal, but Charlotte Center City Partners has announced some events to bring a little fun to the weekend. The events are mostly for adults, with one planned specifically for kids.

In addition to the Halloween events, Charlotte Center City Partners will be closing specific blocks of Tryon Street under a phased approach each weekend. This will start with the block between 5th and 6th streets from Friday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m., with cross streets remaining open.

Here's a full list of the upcoming events:

Friday, October 30

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Victoria Yards – 7th and Tryon – 408 N. Tryon Street

Free, but registration is required. Click here for more information.)

6:30 p.m.: Live music, food trucks, and Resident Culture (age 21+)

8 p.m. – movie begins

Saturday, October 31

Saturday fun at Victoria Yards

7th and Tryon – 408 N. Tryon Street

Noon – 5 p.m.

Live music, food trucks and cold brews from Resident Culture (21+)

Halloween Festivities for the Family

7th Street Public Market, 224 E. 7th Street (Seventh Street Station)

1 – 4 p.m.

Caricature Artists and photo opportunities for all

Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and can receive individual Halloween Bags of candy from market vendors

Saturday, October 31 – Sunday, November 1

Exhibition on the BLM Pedestrian Plaza

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

200 block of South Tryon Street in the Black Lives Matter Plaza

Hosted by Charlotte Art League and Charlotte Center City Partners 200 Block of South Tryon Street

The plywood murals will return to Uptown Charlotte for the public to view and learn more about the collection created by more than 20 artists.

This will also serve as a launch for an online auction for the individual pieces.

Saturday from 2 - 4 p.m.: Two-hour open mic poetry event to be hosted by local poet Jah Smalls and On Track DJ, Sound and Lighting

Sunday from 1 - 3 p.m.: Entertainment is being scheduled, specific information not listed

All Weekend Events

Street Eats

Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday at 9 p.m.

As part of the Street Eats program, specific blocks of Tryon St. will be closed, and tables will be placed in the sidewalks and curb lanes, allowing restaurants to have more outdoor seating.

Restaurants outside of those closed blocks will be able to have food delivered

204 North, Sea Level, SIP, and The Asbury will have extended patios

Food Trucks are also scheduled throughout the weekend.

Tryon Street between 5th and 6th streets will be closed from Friday at noon until Sunday at 10 p.m.

There will also be small stages around the closed blocks for music and fitness classes, along with street performers and musical entertainment.

Where to park or ride

Discounted Parking and Ride Transit will be available. As part of a partnership with Bank of America, Truist, and Cousins, almost 4,000 free and $1 parking spaces in Uptown from Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday at 9 p.m. Cars must enter and leave the decks within those times to qualify.

Seventh Street Station - Free

Fifth Third Center - $1

Truist (formerly Hearst) Parking Deck - $1

Charlotte Center City also urged those planning to attend to check RideTransit.org for public transit schedules

"These are clearly unique times," event organizers said in a release. "They require intentionality, creativity, listening, and action. Our team has been working on a multifaceted plan to support the residents and businesses that are foundational to this place and its character…while positioning Center City and specifically Uptown, to thrive in the recovery. We’re making it easy to Show UP for Uptown."