Hip Pies setting up shop in Uptown Charlotte

“Our hope is that Hip Pies delivers that same feeling of nostalgia and comfort to Uptown locals and visitors."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pie lovers of Charlotte, look no further. Mother Earth Group is bringing a pie shop to Uptown.

Hip Pies, described by Mother Earth Group as "a haven of pies and good vibes" is opening at the Charlotte Visit Info Center on South Tryon Street on April 20.

The shop serves as an homage to Jill Marcus, founder of Mother Earth Group, and her rise in the food industry. After Food Network featured her chicken pot pies roughly two decades ago, the pies exploded in popularity.

The pies featured were created for Something Classic Cafe, which still makes and ships the popular chicken pot pies all this time later, but Mother Earth Group hopes Hip Pies will allow the team to expand on the popular pies.

The shop will have sweet and savory options changing daily, including buttermilk-pecan, cherry Cheerwine, a vegan chocolate peanut butter, barbecue with sweet potato crust, green chicken curry and more. All pies are individually-sized and available for whatever meal you desire.

Starting April 20, Hip Pies will open at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday, weather permitting due to the shop's outdoor location. Daily hours and pie menus can be found on the shop's Instagram page.

