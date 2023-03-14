Marvel fans, assemble! 'Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes' is coming to Charlotte

Tickets for the exhibit go on sale on March 23.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A blockbuster exhibit is coming to Charlotte -- you might call it super.

The exhibit Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes is opening at Discovery Place Science in Uptown Charlotte opens on May 14.

The exhibit features over 300 original artifacts from the world of Marvel, including costumes, props and original art, celebrating both the Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It's swinging into Charlotte after a run at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. It marks the exhibit's only stop in the Southeast and its last stop in the country before flying over to Europe.

“This is Discovery Place Science’s first post-pandemic exhibition of this caliber, and it is a true showstopper," Catherine Wilson Horne, president and CEO of Discovery Place, said in part in a statement. "The title speaks for itself, and we can’t wait to welcome fans from Charlotte and beyond to experience Marvel like never before.”

Curator Ben Saunders said the exhibit starts with the Marvel Universe's origins and then moves through to the present and even points to what's to come.

The exhibit features the stories of beloved characters like Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Doctor Strange and explores how the Marvel Universe has grown and changed.

“Marvel has always been a reflection of the world outside your own window and one of its most compelling messages has always been, that anyone—regardless of race, religion or gender—can be a Super Hero," Brian Crosby, head of Marvel Themed Entertainment, said in part in a statement.

The exhibit, which was curated by a team including scholars of comics as well as comic writers and editors, allows visitors to fully immerse themselves in the Marvel experience -- from traveling through the mirror dimension associated with Doctor Strange to testing the capabilities of the Iron Man armor in Tony Stark's lab.