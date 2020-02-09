Mint Museum to celebrate reopening with free weekend later in September

As part of Phase 2.5, museums in North Carolina will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Museums across North Carolina are planning ahead to this weekend, able to reopen at 50% capacity when North Carolina's Safer at Home Phase 2.5 goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Mint Museum in uptown Charlotte is making plans to formally reopen to the public with a free weekend at both locations, September 25-27.

Then, starting September 22, Mint members will be able to return to the museum.

"A strategic planning team has been working for months on re-opening plans and precautions, and the museum is excited to re-open its doors and share a host of exciting new exhibitions and installations," a Mint Museum spokesperson said in a statement.

Going forward, all visitors will be required to wear masks while at the museum, and safety protocols in line with CDC instructions will be in place, including timed-ticketing.

Mint President and CEO Todd A. Herman said in a statement that the museum has been waiting for the "great news" for five and a half months.

“We appreciate the governor’s recognizing the special place museums hold in the community," he said.

The Mint is also working with other Charlotte museums to see if reopening events can be coordinated.

There will be several new exhibitions and installations at the Mint to celebrate the reopening, including a four-story stained glass piece by Brooklyn-based artist Summer Wheat.