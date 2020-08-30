NAACP Charlotte sponsors Black Lives Matter march in uptown

"We’re out here to show that people truly do love each other and the love will be the foundation of change."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday morning, people filled the streets of uptown Charlotte in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The march, sponsored by NAACP Charlotte, started at the Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte.

Protesters then made their way through the city, passing by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters.

Around 100 people were in attendance at the march, officially named the "Black Lives Matter March for Justice."

Minister Corine Mack, president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg branch of the NAACP, was in attendance at the march and showed her support for the cause.