New businesses coming to Duke Energy Plaza in Uptown

“As a Charlotte native, I am so proud to contribute to our city’s already-rich culinary landscape."

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five new businesses are coming to Duke Energy Plaza at 525 S. Tryon St. in Uptown Charlotte.

Two of those new spots are from the owners of the well-known Davidson restaurant Kindred. They're bringing Albertine, an upscale restaurant, as well as their all-day café Milkbread to Uptown.

Joe and Katy Kindred, the husband-wife duo of Kindred, also opened a Milkbread location in Charlotte's Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 2022. Both Albertine and Milkbread are expected to open in Uptown in 2024.

“As a Charlotte native, I am so proud to contribute to our city’s already-rich culinary landscape,” Joe Kindred said in a news release. “We wanted to create something special in the heart of this growing, vibrant city and couldn’t have asked for a better location to open Albertine than the Duke Energy Plaza.”

Other businesses coming to Duke Energy Plaza include a fast-casual Mexican restaurant called Que Fresa Taqueria + Bar, a new sushi spot called Somi Sushi, and a 24/7 dry-cleaning kiosk called AJ’s Dry Cleaners. Those locations will open later this year.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts