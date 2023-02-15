New food hall coming to Uptown Charlotte

The 18,000-square-foot space will offer 12 food stalls, one full-service restaurant, three bars and private event space.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new food hall is coming to Uptown Charlotte later this year. It's called Monarch Market and it will be inside One Independence Center at Trade and Tryon streets.

The 18,000-square-foot space will offer 12 food stalls, one full-service restaurant, three bars and private event space, according to Crescent Communities and Nuveen Real Estate.

The market is the result of a three-year and $33 million project, and developers said the intention is to create a place for people working in Uptown Charlotte to work and play. The market's central Uptown location also puts it in close proximity to several sports and entertainment venues.

"The atmosphere in Monarch Market will be unlike any other in Charlotte, and it is our hope that this space will provide those in the area – and in the building – with a destination that caters to every entertainment and dining need, from day to night," Brendan Pierce, president of commercial at Crescent Communities, said in a news release.

