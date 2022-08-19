No additional bids made on Epicentre, according to Clerks Office

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Deutsche Bank several times over the last few weeks, but they are still giving no comment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The sale of the Epicentre is almost complete. On Aug. 9, creditor Deutsche Bank bid $95 million to buy the troubled entertainment complex in Uptown Charlotte.

"I was glad that somebody purchased the Epicentre so we can get out of this limbo," Preston Gray, owner of Tailor Smoke, said.

The bank had to wait 10 days to see if another party would put in a higher bid on the property -- that deadline was Aug. 19.

According to the Clerks Office at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, there have been no upset bids on the Epicentre, which means Deutsche Bank is expected to take control of the property.

“The transition of the bank being the actual owners, it does not appear that it’s going to be very disruptive, because we're working with the same people who we always work with, we got good relationships with them," Gray said.

There are still a lot of questions about what's to come. WCNC Charlotte reached out to Deutsche Bank several times over the last few weeks, but they are still giving no comment.

Meanwhile, Gray's business is one of a few businesses still left in the Epicentre. He would love to see retail and more upscale businesses. Gray said he's sure the bank has a master plan as he's seen infrastructure improvements being made.

"I think that improvements are going to be made to the Epicentre, I’m certain that the bank didn’t buy it just to do the status quo, because if you’re here, on the inside you can see things being worked on, money being spent on the infrastructure," Gray said.

