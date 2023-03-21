x
Queen City Quarter, formerly the Epicentre, announces new tenants

The new tenants are expected to move in later this spring and summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Epicentre was once the talk of the town, known for Charlotte's night life, but over time the space brought violent crime and shootings. Then came the pandemic, making the massive property in Uptown a ghost town. 

Last year, the site went through foreclosure, after the owner defaulted on an $85 million loan. After months of uncertainty, the new owners gave the property a new look and name, the Queen City Quarter, hoping to bring it back to its glory days.

The new managers, real estate investment firm CBRE, announced four new tenants moving in: 

The company also announced several businesses renewed their leases, including World of BeerMortimer's Cafe and Pub and Bowlero.

Charlotte residents say the change is good. 

"That sounds pretty cool, I mean it should get a lot of business back in Uptown," one Charlotte resident said.

As for renovations, plans for the Queen City Quarter include improving walkways and installing benches and some greenery. The building will also be painted.

