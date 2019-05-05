CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The inaugural Untappd Beer Festival was held at the Bank of America Stadium Saturday, but it didn't go entirely according to plan.

Officials had to pack up the tents and evacuate the field because of lightning.

Untappd said in another tweet that facility protocol requires everyone on the field or in stands to evacuate until the stadium can be deemed safe.

The festival said if weather permits, the would extend the event, which they did. The festival later reopened and was extended until 9 p.m. The event was originally supposed to be from 3 to 8 p.m.

Tickets were sold at $50, $65 and $200 with varying abilities for each kind. Designated driver tickets were $10 and were sold the day of the event at the entrance.

According to the Untappd website, 176 breweries were a part of the festival.

At the start of the festival, Untappd posted a picture on their social media accounts of Bank of America Stadium.

Several attendees of the event commented regarding the way the rain was handled -- some compared the festival to the infamous Fyre Festival.

After the weather passed, Untappd tweeted that they had new, stronger cups for attendees to get as they re-entered the festival.

RELATED: Untappd in uptown: Bank of America Stadium to host beer festival with popular beer app