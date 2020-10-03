CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Saturday afternoon in uptown Charlotte turned into an unexpected street fight and police say one person’s weapon of choice was a shovel.

Cell phone cameras recorded the attack along North Tryon Street around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses say it all started when a homeless man started to harass a group of women. When bystanders tried to intervene that’s when things turned violent.

WCNC was told the homeless man grabbed a shovel from a nearby construction site. In the video, you see him start swinging the shovel at people.

“Lately it’s gotten a bit aggressive,” said Timeka Harris an employee at a nearby restaurant.

She says over the years, the population of those experiencing homelessness has continued to grow in uptown, making her question the safety for herself and co-workers.

“When situations like that happen it would be nice to have someone close besides our local police,” Harris said.

In this case, police arrested 27-year-old Lazonte Moore for the shovel attack, charging him with assault with a deadly weapon. WCNC Charlotte also learned this isn’t Moore’s first arrest, based on the number of prior mugshots found on his record.

Moving forward, Harris says she would just like to see a more proactive response to situations like this.

“If they could be more present during those times or if there was an easier way to reach someone when those things happen," she said.

