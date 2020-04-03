CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular uptown Charlotte movie theater announced Monday it’s closed for business.

Studio Movie Grill locked the doors of its uptown location and posted a sign saying, “Thank you for 7 great years.”

A spokesperson for Studio Movie Grill shared a statement with WCNC saying, “With multiple levels and 5 screens, which is less than our typical location, and despite a tremendous team, we faced an unusual amount of operational challenges.”

The theater’s departure from uptown comes on the heels of several bars and clubs closing up shop, leaving space behind which is now marketed as potential office and retail space.

RELATED: With changes happening at the Epicentre, where will bar scene go?

The popular nightlife has also proven to be a hotspot for violence. Since Jan. 1, there’ve been 10 police reports filed for assault, and twice as many reports for theft.

“I feel ok,” one moviegoer said. “I feel ok. I think there is enough security out here to make you feel safe.”

Security, however, was not enough to prevent an out-of-town doctor and CEO from being randomly gunned down in broad daylight right outside the epicentre last fall.

RELATED: Out-of-town CEO dies days after being shot in uptown

Studio Movie Grill recently opened up a location in north Charlotte. A representative with the company told WCNC employees of the uptown location are encouraged to apply there.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

24 dead after tornadoes tear through Nashville, Middle Tennessee

National Super Tuesday results as 14 states hold presidential primaries

Cleanup continues weeks after Charlotte-area tornadoes

Amazon removes 1 million items for price gouging, false advertising about coronavirus